WPL 2024 Auction, UP Warriorz: Full squad, Players bought

WPL Auction LIVE: UP Warriorz is based out of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and team is owned by Capri Global. The team is coached by Jon Lewis who is a former England cricketer and current head coach of England Women's Cricket

Warriorz managed a third place finish in the last edition of WPL, they retained 13 players from the squad of that season. Australian explosive middle-order batter Tahlia McGrath was the leading run-scorer for the team, that on a great strike-rate.

UP Warriorz is going into the auction with a available slots of only 3 players and have a perfect budget of 4 crore INR for that. Their main search will be for an overseas fast bowler who can replace experienced Shabnam Ismail, who is released from the previous squad. They will also go for an Indian domestic All-rounder who can be a helping hand for Deepti Sharma.

UP Warriorz Squad

Players Bought: No



Budget Remaining: INR 4 Crore



Player Slots Remaining: 5



Overseas Slots Remaining: 1



UP Warriorz Squad Breakdown

Batters: Kiran Navgire, Laxmi Yadav, S Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat



Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy



Bowlers: Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone



All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris

Coaching Staff: Jon Lewis (Head Coach), Anju Jain (Assistant Coach), Ashley Noffke (Bowling Coach), Lisa Sthalekar (Mentor