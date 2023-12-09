WPL Auction LIVE: 165 players to under the hammer - Updates, Blog

WPL Auction LIVE: The Women's Premier League players' auction for the second season will be held in Mumbai.

At the WPL auction, a total of 165 players, including 104 Indians and 61 overseas, will be in contention for hefty deals. Of the total players, 15 are from associate nations.

However, only 30 slots are available to fill for the five teams: Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.



It will be exciting to see the likes of Danni Waytt, Chamari Athapaththu, Deandra Dottin, Kim Garth, and Annabel Sutherland go under the hammer.

The event will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Stay tuned for updates.