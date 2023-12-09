Women's Cricket
WPL Auction LIVE: 165 players to under the hammer - Updates, Blog
WPL Auction LIVE: The Women's Premier League players' auction for the second season will be held in Mumbai.
At the WPL auction, a total of 165 players, including 104 Indians and 61 overseas, will be in contention for hefty deals. Of the total players, 15 are from associate nations.
However, only 30 slots are available to fill for the five teams: Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
It will be exciting to see the likes of Danni Waytt, Chamari Athapaththu, Deandra Dottin, Kim Garth, and Annabel Sutherland go under the hammer.
The event will start at 2:30 PM IST.
Live Updates
- 9 Dec 2023 9:55 AM GMT
Annabel Sutherland of Australia goes to Delhi capitals of 2 crores
Annabel Sutherland of Australia become the first player to cross 2 Crore bracket and goes to Delhi capitals after a bid war with Mumbai Indians.
- 9 Dec 2023 9:50 AM GMT
No more bids in this set as three more players goes unsold in set-1
Maia Bouchier, Priya Punia, Naomi Stalenberg goes unsold. Next up is set-2 for the capped All-Rounders.
- 9 Dec 2023 9:43 AM GMT
First up is australian batter, Phoebe Litchfield
The Australian Phoebe Litchfield become the first player in the 2024 WPL auction, and saw a bidding war between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz
Gujarat won the war on 1 Crore and added her to their squad.
- 9 Dec 2023 9:39 AM GMT
The first set will be for the capped batters
There are total 10 sets, and the first set is for Capped batters.