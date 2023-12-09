Women's Cricket
WPL 2024 Auction, Mumbai Indians: Full Squad, Players Bought
Mumbai Indians squad for the second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL).
WPL Auction LIVE: The current champions of the Women's Premier League Mumbai Indians had a perfect campaign with six wins and two losses in the league stage and defeated Delhi Capitals in the final to lift the title.
Led by the mercurial Harmanpreet Kaur, the Mumbai Indians were ruthless in their wins and completely demolished the opponents. Youngsters like Saika Ishaque and Issy Wong stepped up for the franchise with their performances.
The champions will be on the lookout for reliable Indian core with the likes of Veda Krishnamurthy and Devika Vaidya available in the market.
Mumbai Indians may go for young players which they could add to their camp and groom for the future.
Mumbai Indians Squad
Players Bought: No
Budget Remaining: INR 2.10 Crore
Player Slots Remaining: 5
Overseas Slots Remaining: 1
Mumbai Indians Squad Breakdown
Batters:
Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia, Priyanka Bala
Bowlers: Saika Ishaque
All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Chloe Tryon, Amelia Kerr
Coaching Staff: Charlotte Edwards (Head coach), Jhulan Goswami (Mentor and Bowling coach), Devieka Palshikaar (Batting coach), Lydia Greenway (Fielding Coach)