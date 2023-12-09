WPL 2024 Auction, Mumbai Indians: Full Squad, Players Bought

WPL Auction LIVE: The current champions of the Women's Premier League Mumbai Indians had a perfect campaign with six wins and two losses in the league stage and defeated Delhi Capitals in the final to lift the title.

Led by the mercurial Harmanpreet Kaur, the Mumbai Indians were ruthless in their wins and completely demolished the opponents. Youngsters like Saika Ishaque and Issy Wong stepped up for the franchise with their performances.

The champions will be on the lookout for reliable Indian core with the likes of Veda Krishnamurthy and Devika Vaidya available in the market.

Mumbai Indians may go for young players which they could add to their camp and groom for the future.

Mumbai Indians Squad

Players Bought: No



Budget Remaining: INR 2.10 Crore



Player Slots Remaining: 5



Overseas Slots Remaining: 1



Mumbai Indians Squad Breakdown

Batters:



Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia, Priyanka Bala



Bowlers: Saika Ishaque



All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Chloe Tryon, Amelia Kerr



Coaching Staff: Charlotte Edwards (Head coach), Jhulan Goswami (Mentor and Bowling coach), Devieka Palshikaar (Batting coach), Lydia Greenway (Fielding Coach)