WPL 2024 Auction, Delhi Capitals: Full Squad, Players Bought

WPL Auction LIVE: Delhi Capitals is based out of New Delhi and owned by GMR Group and JSW Group. The team is coached by Jonathan Batty, an English former first-class cricketer who played for Surrey and Gloucestershire.

Capitals claimed a runner-up finish at the last edition of the WPL, hence they retained almost the full core squad of that season. The Delhi side led by former Australian captain Meg Lanning wants to build a solid squad to go one step better than what they had last time in this tournament.

The team was quite clinical in the first season with superb performances from the likes of Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shafali Verma.

Delhi Capitals is going into the auction with the least amount of slots as they need only 3 players and have a perfect budget of 2.25 crore INR for that. Their main search will be for an overseas fast bowler who can replace Tara Norris, who is released from the previous squad.

Delhi Capitals Squad



Players Bought: No

Budget Remaining: INR 2.25 Crore

Player Slots Remaining: 3

Overseas Slots Remaining: 1

Delhi Capitals Squad Breakdown

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi

Wicketkeepers: Taniya Bhatia

Bowlers: Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu

All-rounders: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Marizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Coaching Staff: Jonathan Batty (Head coach), Hemlata Kala (Assistant coach), Lisa Keightley (Assistant coach), Biju George (Fielding coach)