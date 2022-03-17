Women's World Cup Semifinal Race - How can India and other teams qualify?

The 2022 ICC Women's World Cup has so far been a very competitive tournament and a roller-coaster ride for all eight teams.

Tournament favorites Australia, are currently on top of the table while the defending champions England are on No.6 after winning just one out of four matches. India, with two wins and two losses, is in the third position.

All the teams have played four matches in the round-robin stage so far, with New Zealand and Bangladesh being an exception as they have played five and three matches, respectively. Each team at least needs eight points or more to qualify for the semi-finals.

All the eight-team captains with the 2022 World Cup trophy (Source: ICC)

With the knock-out stage approaching soon, let's take a look at what the semi-final qualifications situation looks like for the teams.



Australia and South Africa

Current table-toppers Australia and South Africa have both won all the four matches they have played so far and comfortably earned eight points.

However, Australia's net run-rate (NRR) is higher than that of South Africa and hence they are placed on top of the table. Both Australia and South Africa have almost qualified for the semi-finals of the 2022 Women's World Cup and still have more than three games to go, to compete for the top position on the table.

India and West Indies

Both India and West Indies have won two out of four matches but, are still in not-so-similar situations. India is currently placed third with four points and an NRR of +0.632. Since India won two matches by bigger margins their NRR is higher and hence they could still afford a loss in the remaining 3 matches. However, winning all three will earn them a higher position and better chances of qualifying for the semi-final.

On the other hand, though West Indies have also earned 4 points but have a lower NRR (-1.233) than both India and New Zealand (fourth-placed). Like India, going forward West Indies can also afford one more loss but they also need to improve their NRR to qualify for the semis.

Four wins in four games for South Africa 💪#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/d4KsZWaNqB — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 17, 2022

New Zealand and England

At the same time, fourth-placed hosts New Zealand also have 4 points but they have played 5 matches so far. They have suffered three defeats out of those five games and hence a lower NRR (-0.216) lower than India. Hence, the remaining two matches are a must-win for the White Ferns if they want to stay alive in this tournament.

The defending champions were almost out of the tournament but, a brilliant comeback against India has helped them stay alive in this tournament. However, the remaining three matches are a must-win for England to create chances for semi-final qualification. One loss and they will be out of the semi-final race.

Bangladesh and Pakistan

Debutants Bangladesh made history when they won their first-ever World Cup match and earned two points and placed seventh on the table. They are the only team with four matches remaining to play. With other teams looking very strong, Bangladesh's chances of qualifying for the semi-final is comparatively less but still a possibility.

The moment Bangladesh won their first ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match🤩#CWC22https://t.co/3pa87tSoRU — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 14, 2022

Pakistan is yet to win their first match of the tournament and with just three more matches remaining they would still not be able to make it to the semi-finals. Even if they win all three matches henceforth, they'll only earn six points and as mentioned earlier, every team requires a minimum of eight points to qualify.