WATCH: Bangladesh cricket team sing and celebrate their first Women's World Cup victory

— ICC (@ICC) March 14, 2022 Bangladesh women's cricket team is playing their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand. The cherry-on-top is, the team also registered its maiden win in the tournament today.





After the historic win, the players and staff of the Bangladesh team were seen celebrating their victory and joyfully singing a song in their team bus. The song seems to be a Bangla version of the Hindi song "Hum honge kamyab."Playing just their third match in the tournament, Bangladesh beat Pakistan earlier in the morning, to win the match by nine wickets.

Bangladesh scored 234 for seven, riding on Fargana Hoque's 71 and some useful contributions from Sharmin Akhter (44) and skipper Nigar Sultana (46). Hoque shared 96 runs for the third wicket with Sultana to lay the foundation as Bangladesh posted their highest total in ODIs.

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 9 runs to win their first ever ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match 👏#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/ktZkJXB7DX — ICC (@ICC) March 14, 2022

Khatun picked up the wickets of Omaima Sohail (10), Aliya Riaz (0) and Fatima Sana (0), while Rumana Ahmed removed Nida Dar (0) before centurion Ameen fell for a run-out to end Pakistan's hope.