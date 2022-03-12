Women's Cricket World Cup: Hayley Matthews' grabs a one handed stunner to send back Deepti Sharma - WATCH

The West Indies are one of the best fielding unit in the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and that catch by Deandra Dottin against England was a testament to that. Ever since that catch from Dottin caught the attention of fans across the globe, the Carribean women have continued to raise their game on the field with each passing minute.

In the receiving end this time were the women in blue from India. While Dottin, as usual, was spectacular at the point region saving multiple boundaries from the position, it was another all-rounder Hayley Matthews who managed to stun the world this time.

Fielding at first slip, the 23-year-old Barbadian came up with a one-handed stunner to send send back Indian southpaw Deepti Sharma off the bowling of Anisa Mohammed in their ongoing contest.





This freakish moment came in the 14th over off the Indian innings when Deepti Sharma tried to sweep Anisa Mohammed, but managed to get only a top edge. While the ball seemed to have escaped for a second, Hayley Matthews full stretch dive to her right meant that the Indian had to walk back,