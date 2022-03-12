Women's Cricket
India vs West Indies, Women's World Cup LIVE: Updates, Scores, Wickets, Results
India will have to buckle up against a formidable West Indies side as the two teams are slated to clash at the Women's Cricket World Cup at Hamilton. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the LIVE blog of The Bridge from the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 as India takes on the West Indies at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
India will have no option but to pull up their socks and get their batting unit order fixed as they take on an in-form West Indies side, who are on a 2-match winning spree at the World Cup.
Although India won their opener against Pakistan, their show against New Zealand was dismal to say the least as their batters failed to chase down a rather modest score. There were positives though with the young Pooja Vastrakar continuing her stunning run of form and the veteran Harmanpreet Kaur coming with a good show.
Can Vastrakar and Kaur maintain their individual momentum and help India back to winning ways?
Follow all updates live here:
Live Updates
- 12 March 2022 1:04 AM GMT
IND - 6/0 (1)
India seems to have come out with a very aggressive approach. Yastika Bhatia tries to slog one across the wicket only to edge it to the third-man boundary.
- 12 March 2022 1:01 AM GMT
Smriti Mandhana-Yastika Bhatia to open
The usual culprits Smriti Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia walk out for India. Shamilia Connell with the ball for West Indies.
- 12 March 2022 12:56 AM GMT
Time for National Anthems
India's Jana Gana Mana followed by West Indies' Rally 'Round the West Indies.
- 12 March 2022 12:52 AM GMT
Head to Head
India has clearly been the more dominant side when it comes to head to head encounters between the two sides.
- 12 March 2022 12:35 AM GMT
No changes for India!
Mithali says India are going in with the same 11 as the last game. This means Shafali Verma continues to sit out for Yastika Bhatia.
- 12 March 2022 12:34 AM GMT
India choose to bat
Mithali Raj calls heads and heads it is. They will bat first - a big change from their strategy in their previous fixture.