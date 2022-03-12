India vs West Indies, Women's World Cup LIVE: Updates, Scores, Wickets, Results

Welcome to the LIVE blog of The Bridge from the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 as India takes on the West Indies at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

India will have no option but to pull up their socks and get their batting unit order fixed as they take on an in-form West Indies side, who are on a 2-match winning spree at the World Cup.

Although India won their opener against Pakistan, their show against New Zealand was dismal to say the least as their batters failed to chase down a rather modest score. There were positives though with the young Pooja Vastrakar continuing her stunning run of form and the veteran Harmanpreet Kaur coming with a good show.

Can Vastrakar and Kaur maintain their individual momentum and help India back to winning ways?

Follow all updates live here: