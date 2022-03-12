CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Women's Cricket

India vs West Indies, Women's World Cup LIVE: Updates, Scores, Wickets, Results

India will have to buckle up against a formidable West Indies side as the two teams are slated to clash at the Women's Cricket World Cup at Hamilton. Follow LIVE.

Women Cricket Team
X

Indian Women Cricket Team

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-03-12T06:34:29+05:30

Welcome to the LIVE blog of The Bridge from the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 as India takes on the West Indies at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

India will have no option but to pull up their socks and get their batting unit order fixed as they take on an in-form West Indies side, who are on a 2-match winning spree at the World Cup.

Although India won their opener against Pakistan, their show against New Zealand was dismal to say the least as their batters failed to chase down a rather modest score. There were positives though with the young Pooja Vastrakar continuing her stunning run of form and the veteran Harmanpreet Kaur coming with a good show.

Can Vastrakar and Kaur maintain their individual momentum and help India back to winning ways?

Follow all updates live here:

Live Updates

>Load More
women's cricket Women’s Cricket World Cup Indian women cricket team 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X