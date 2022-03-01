Women's World Cup 2022: 5 young stars who can be India's surprise weapon

The Indian women's cricket team is all geared up for the ICC Women's World Cup, which is going to begin on March 4, in New Zealand.

The Indian squad which will be led by veteran Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and Harmanpreet Kaur, also has many youngsters in the team. Most of these young players might also be making their World Cup debut soon.

Captain Mithali Raj discusses India's preparation, goals for #CWC22 and the desire to win their first ever ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 🏆 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 1, 2022

The young squad was selected based on their performances in the past year and they are ready to prove their worth in the World Cup squad.



Here are some of the young Indian cricketers you should keep an eye out for during the Women's World Cup.

1. Yastika Bhatia

Yastika made her maiden Indian debut in early 2021 when she was called for the limited-overs matches against South Africa. She made her debut in Australia, where she was also named in the one-off women's Test-match. In the World Cup warm-up match against West Indies, Yastika scored quick 42 runs, helping her team towards victory.

2. Sneh Rana



Hailing from the outskirts of Dehradun, Sneh Rana had made her Indian team debut back in 2014. Unfortunately, due to a knee injury, she was later side-lined from the national team. Sneh has made her comeback into the national team and already made her Test debut against England in 2021. It will be interesting to watch how she will perform at the World Cup.

3. Richa Ghosh

Richa Ghosh is considered to be one of the budding cricketers in the Indian women's team. In a very short span of time, she has left her impact on the game. Making her debut against Australia in 2021, she also impressed the opposition with her batting and keeping skills. Due to her performance, Richa was selected for her maiden WBBL in 2021 by the Hobart Hurricanes. Richa is one of the most anticipated players who will be making her World Cup debut.

She raced to a record half-century in the 4th WODI against New Zealand & has now won high praise from #TeamIndia captain @M_Raj03 👍 👏



Here's @13richaghosh speaking on her remarkable feat ahead of the 5th #NZWvINDW WODI 🎥🔽 https://t.co/ARYVfRsAUt pic.twitter.com/jFdVE20KyI — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 23, 2022

4. Meghna Singh



One of the very few pacers in the current Indian World Cup squad, Meghna Singh is one of the young stars who is most definitely going to make her debut in the cricket mega event. Another player who also made her ODI debut against Australia is one of the key bowlers India will be looking forward to bank on in New Zealand.

5. Renuka Singh

The leading wicket-taker of the 2019–20 Senior Women's One Day League, Renuka Singh is another young fast bowler who made her ODI debut recently in 2022, against World Cup hosts – New Zealand. Having already impressed everyone with her bowling in the T20 series against Australia, Renuka can be a surprise for the opponents during the World Cup.

Team India will be beginning their 2022 World Cup campaign against rivals Pakistan on Sunday, March 6.