Women's T20 World Cup: Nida Dar's 7-ball over costs Pakistan against India

India is currently playing Pakistan in their Women's T20 World Cup 2023 opener. It was Pakistan who won the toss and chose to bat first, thereby setting a target of 150 for the Indians to chase.

So far, it looks good for Harmanpreet Kaur-led India as they stand at 65 for the loss of a single wicket in Yastika Bhatia after the end of four overs. It was Jemimah Rodrigues who came on after Bhatia's dismissal.

In the 7th over, it was spinner Nida Dar trying to pick a wicket to slow down India's progress in the match. Unfortunately, an extra ball and a supposed blind eye from the umpire cost Pakistan!

Yes, Dar ended up bowling a 7-ball over in the seventh over. Up until that extra ball, it was a decent over from the Pakistani off-break spinner with Rodrigues and Shafali Verma just taking ones and twos between the wickets.

It was in that seventh ball when Rodrigues hit Dar for a four. The Indian hit the shot up and over point at the offside as the ball ran away to the fence to add crucial runs to their run chase. The question begs, will it cost Pakistan in the course of this match?

Young umpire Lauren Agenbag was at the crease during this over. The 26-year-old became the youngest umpire to officiate a cricket World Cup final when she did so in the Women's World Cup last year in 2022, where England and Australia played in the final.