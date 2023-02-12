Women's Cricket
Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: India v/s Pakistan - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Pakistan at the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.
The Indian women's cricket team is all set to start their 2023 ICC T20 World Cup campaign with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan today. The women in blue will be without their ace batter and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who has sustained a finger injury, for the contest.
Can the Pakistan women cause an upset over the higher ranked Indians?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 12 Feb 2023 3:58 PM GMT
RICHA GHOSH SURVIVES!
Ghosh looks to sweep Sadia Iqbal and is trapped LBW. She goes for a review straightaway and is proven right. A huge spike on the ultra-edge as the ball passes the glove. NOT OUT!
Nonetheless an excellent over from Iqbal. 41 needed off 4 overs now.
IND: 109/3 (16)
- 12 Feb 2023 3:53 PM GMT
47 needed off 30
This is getting stiffer for India now. They need 47 off 5 overs, but have Richa Ghosh in the middle alongside Rodrigues. Can the two youngsters take the women in blue through?
IND: 103/3 (15)
- 12 Feb 2023 3:46 PM GMT
HARMANPREET, OUT!
Nashra Sundhu has bowled exceptionally today and she gets her reward. She scalps the big wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur. The Indian skipper tries to go big, but can only sky it towards thrid-man, where Bismah Maroof runs in and takes a dolly.
A BIG JOLT THIS FOR INDIA. Can Jemimah Rodrigues see them through now?
IND: 93/3 (13.3)
- 12 Feb 2023 3:44 PM GMT
Pakistan lose review
Rodrigues tries to sweep Nashra Sundhu, but misses. The ball settles in the wicket-keeper's gloves and Pakistan appeals. The on-field decision is not-out and the women in green refer that upstairs in vain.
- 12 Feb 2023 3:42 PM GMT
58 needed off 42
Jemimah and Harmanpreet continue to milk singles and find the odd boundaries when presented with loose deliveries.
IND: 92/2 (13)
- 12 Feb 2023 3:34 PM GMT
India pocket 11 runs off the 11th over
Twin boundaries - one each for Harmanpreet and Jemimah, means that India have pocketed 11 runs off the Fatima Sana over to get the momentum back.
IND: 78/2 (11)
- 12 Feb 2023 3:30 PM GMT
India need 83 off 60
A tidy over from Nashra Sundhu and India now needs 83 off the last 10 overs.
IND: 67/2 (10)