Women's T20 Challenge - Trailblazers v/s Supernovas - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

The Women's T20 Challenge returns to our screen after a year long hiatus today. In the first match of the season, the defending champions Trailblazers will take on the Supernovas in a repeat of the last edition's final.

Will Smriti Mandhana's Trialblazers once again prove too hot to handle for Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas? Or will the two-time champions have the revenge?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!