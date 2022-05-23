Women's Cricket
Women's T20 Challenge - Trailblazers v/s Supernovas - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Trailblazers clash against Supernovas in Women's T20 Challenge 2022.
The Women's T20 Challenge returns to our screen after a year long hiatus today. In the first match of the season, the defending champions Trailblazers will take on the Supernovas in a repeat of the last edition's final.
Will Smriti Mandhana's Trialblazers once again prove too hot to handle for Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas? Or will the two-time champions have the revenge?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 23 May 2022 3:38 PM GMT
Highest score in Women's T20 Challenge history!
This is now the highest score in Women's T20 Challenge history and had the Supernovas not lost their way towards the end, this could have been even more. They would surely rue those three runouts and hope it does not come to bite them back.
It looks like a batting paradise in Pune, but the Trailblazers still have a mountain to climb. Back for the chase in a bit.
- 23 May 2022 3:36 PM GMT
SUPERNOVAS, ALL OUT!
The final delivery of the innings and Hayley Matthews has V Chandu trapped LBW. The Supernovas run a single, but they don't bother reviewing the decision which means that the run won't be counted.
SPN - 163/10 (20)
- 23 May 2022 3:33 PM GMT
Meghna Singh, OUT!
They are now falling like a pack of cards are the Supernovas. Meghna Singh tries to push for two and is found short at the striker's end. Good throw by Sophia Dunkley from fine-leg and Richa Ghosh does the rest.
This is the third run-out of the innings for Supernovas. Some real serious issues there.
SPN - 163/9 (19.4)
- 23 May 2022 3:30 PM GMT
Good review from Trailblazers!
Ecclestone given not out on the field and the Trailblazers review. No bat involved and three reds on the ball tracking. Hayley Matthews gets the better of the English woman.
This just makes the Harmanpreet run out even more crucial.
SPN - 160/8 (19.1)
- 23 May 2022 3:28 PM GMT
Harmanpreet, OUT!
A massive, massive mix up in the middle between Harmanpreet Kaur and Sophie Ecclestone and the Supernovas skipper has to walk back. The English woman drags one down the ground, Kaur quickly calls for two - she wanted the strike. Ecclestone just does not return from the non-strikers' end and Kaur is already more than half way down the pitch for the second.
How much will this affect the final total for Supernovas?
SPN - 160/7 (19)
- 23 May 2022 3:25 PM GMT
Poonam Yadav STRIKES!
First of the night for Poonam Yadav and she has struck big. Pooja Vastrakar comes down the track and tries to loft it, only manages to spoon it up in the air. Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh settles under it and grabs it easily. A painful 12 ball 14 for the Indian World Cup star.
SPN - 155/6 (18.4)
- 23 May 2022 3:22 PM GMT
Brilliant this from Trialblazers!
A brilliant passage of play this for the Trialblazers. They have squeezed the run flow and both Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar are facing the heat in the middle now. Some risky singles being taken now.
SPN - 149/5 (18)
- 23 May 2022 3:11 PM GMT
Wicket number 2 for Salma Khatun!
The trailblazers keep chipping away with wickets at the right time. Alana King has to depart this time. She tries to pierce the off-side field, but hits it straight to extra cover. Good grab from Smriti Mandhana.
SPN - 128/5 (15.3)
- 23 May 2022 3:06 PM GMT
Luus DEPARTS!
A nicely flighted delivery from Rajeshwari Gayakwad which draws Sune Luus in. The South African doesn't go full-throttle neither does she time it. Spoons the easiest of catches to Renuka Singh at cover.
Not the best of innings from Sune Luus this.
SPN - 121/4 (14.3)
- 23 May 2022 3:03 PM GMT
SPN - 118/3
Once again a good over ruined by a final ball boundary. It was very tight from Salma Khatun until a very wide one. Sune Luus takes it on and sends it towards the point boundary.
SPN - 118/3 (14)