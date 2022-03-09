Women's World Cup: West Indies' Deandra Dottin takes gravity-defying catch —WATCH

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it is Deandra Dottin flying to take an unbelievable catch that sent England's Lauren Winfield Hill back to the pavilion in the ongoing Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.

Just as pacer Shamilia Connell began the ninth over and pitched the ball outside off-stump at a good length, Winfield Hill swung her bat to cause the ball to fly into the air, raising a catch.

Dottin, who was fielding at the point, switched her Wonder Woman mode on and flew towards her left to snatch a one-handed screamer, defying gravity for a good few seconds. Disbelief and joy were soon to flood over the Indies' side as they rushed to celebrate the wicket with a stunned Winfield Hill dismissed for just 12 runs.

Going to take some beating this @cricketworldcup! Deandra Dottin had the cape on and used it to its fullest! #CWC22 #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/AqZ1NYbVcx — Mel Jones (@meljones_33) March 9, 2022

Importantly and interestingly, Deandra Dottin had gotten the Women's World Cup off to a sensational start when West Indies pulled off a 3-run upset win over hosts New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on 4th March.

Dottin, who didn't bowl in the whole match, and who last took an ODI wicket three years ago, took responsibility to bowl the final over of the match and took 2 wickets and defended 6 runs to lead the Indies side to a thrilling win.

