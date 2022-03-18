Women's World Cup: West Indies' Afy Fletcher celebrates wicket with a 'Hi, Baby' gesture - Watch

Having to defend a very low score of 140 against Bangladesh, West Indies' players sighed a moment of relief when Afy Fletcher came into action and took three wickets - Fargana Hoque, Ritu Moni and Rumana Ahmed at the ongoing Women's Cricket World Cup match.

Afy, 35, is also another mother at the tournament and is making a comeback to cricket after turning parent to a bouncing baby boy, Audee Rennie. Immediately after taking the wickets, Fletcher did a new version of celebrating it by dedicating them to her kid - she did an imaginary phone dialling gesture and waved a "Hi, baby" to it, just as her teammates surrounded her.

Earlier, Pakistan's captain and also a mother, Bismah Maroof did a similar cradle-rocking act by celebrating her half-century and dedicating it to her infant daughter, Fatima.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof did the 'cradle' gesture

Right from India's first match at the World Cup, which was against Pakistan, it was Fatima grabbing the maximum eyeballs with her adorable presence and the Indian players, especially Smriti Mandhana, was extremely taken up by Fatima's antics.



READ | Women's World Cup: Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof dedicates half-century to her baby with an adorable gesture