Women's World Cup: Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof dedicates half-century to her baby with an adorable gesture

Playing only her second match after making a comeback to international cricket post-pregnancy, Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof had a splendid knock where she scored an unbeaten 78 against Australia at the ongoing Women's World Cup 2022.

Upon reaching the half-century mark, Bismah Maroof celebrated the feat by doing a baby rocking gesture, like that of cradling, while looking towards the dressing room where her 7-month old daughter, baby Fatima was and dedicated it to her.

With this achievement, Maroof became the first Pakistani player to score a half-century against Australia in a WODI World Cup, en route to taking Pakistan to a decent 190 on the scoreboard. Maroof was impressive with the bat today and even struck eight boundaries to notch up that impressive score.

In the first match itself, when India locked horns with Pakistan on Sunday, Bismah Maroof's toddler, Fatima was a big hit among the players from both sides of the border and the little one won hearts.

Even though Pakistan lost to India by 107 runs and was all-out in 43 overs in that encounter, baby Fatima ensured that there were no sad faces with her mere presence. With that loss, India extended their dominance over Pakistan to 11-0 in WODIs as well.



However, the real star of the show was baby Fatima who has also become a big hit on social media now.

In fact, India's Smriti Mandhana was so taken by the cuteness of baby Fatima that she took to her Instagram to post a story, showering her love for the tiny tot while hoping that she too will pick up the bat and be a leftie like her mother, Bismah.

Shattering societal myths and taboos about women, pregnancy and motherhood, Bismah Maroof's return to cricket, still at the top of her game, is being hailed by fellow cricketers like Mandhana who gave a shout out to Bismah as someone 'inspiring' as well.