Women's T20 Challenge LIVE - Supernovas v/s Velocity - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Supernovas' clash against Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge.
After an astounding win against the defending champions Trailblazers on Monday, the Supernovas led by Harmanpreet Kaur take on Velocity today. Led by Deepthi Sharma for the first time, the Velocity would be hoping to get their campaign off to a good start after a disappointing stint in the previous edition.
A win today for the Supernovas will send them to their fourth straight final of Women's T20 Challenge, while a win for Velocity here will keep the tournament in balance.
- 24 May 2022 10:28 AM GMT
End of Powerplay!
End of the powerplay and Velocity could not have asked for a better start. They have prized out Supernovas' in form top 3 and have conceded just 29 runs.
Onus on Bhatia and Kaur to build a partnership for Supernovas.
SNO - 29/3 (6)
- 24 May 2022 10:18 AM GMT
Deepti Sharma STRIKES!
Two for Kate Cross, one for Deepti Sharma and Velocity are all over the Supernovas now. Dottin pockets a boundary off Sharma and gets greedy. She steps out and tries to smash it out of the ground.
But the West Indian manages only a top edge which is caught by wicket keeper Yastika Bhatia.
SNO - 19/3 (3.5)
- 24 May 2022 10:13 AM GMT
Harleen Deol FALLS!
Deepti Sharma builds pressure from one end giving away just 3 from her first over and Kate Cross reaps rewards. Harleen tries to break free with a flick, but a leading edges spoons up which is grabbed with ease by Wolvaardt at point.
SNO - 12/2 (2.3)
- 24 May 2022 10:04 AM GMT
Punia, OUT!
Right then, Priya Punia fails to give a flying start to the Supernovas like yesterday. She had dispatched the first delivery of the match for a boundary, but Kate Cross comes back well to prize her out.
Punia tries to go for a drive, the bat turns in her hands and all she manages is to chip it to Ayabonka Khaka at cover.
SNO - 4/1 (0.3)
- 24 May 2022 10:01 AM GMT
Dottin and Punia to open!
Deandra Dottin and Priya Punia are out in the middle for Supernovas. Kate Cross with the ball for Velocity.
- 24 May 2022 9:39 AM GMT
Velocity Playing 11
Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Deepti Sharma (c), Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonwane
- 24 May 2022 9:37 AM GMT
Supernovas Playing 11
Harmanpreet Kaur informs that she is going in with the same 11 as yesterday.
Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sune Luus, Alana King, Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Meghna Singh, V Chandu
- 24 May 2022 9:35 AM GMT
Velocity opt to bowl!
Deepti Sharma has won the toss and has decided to field first.
- 24 May 2022 9:34 AM GMT
Gooood Afternooon!
Just hours after their win over the defending champions Trailblazers yesterday, the Supernovas take on Deepti Sharma's Velocity today. Will the newly appointed Velocity captain lead her team to a win?
Stay tuned!