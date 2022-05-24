Women's T20 Challenge LIVE - Supernovas v/s Velocity - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

After an astounding win against the defending champions Trailblazers on Monday, the Supernovas led by Harmanpreet Kaur take on Velocity today. Led by Deepthi Sharma for the first time, the Velocity would be hoping to get their campaign off to a good start after a disappointing stint in the previous edition.

A win today for the Supernovas will send them to their fourth straight final of Women's T20 Challenge, while a win for Velocity here will keep the tournament in balance.

