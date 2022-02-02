Smriti Mandhana voted as WBBL|07 Star of the Season

Indian star opener Smriti Mandhana has been voted as the Homestar Star of the Season, for the last edition of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL|07) by Sydney Thunder fans.

After every match of WBBL|07, fans had the opportunity to register three votes to the player they thought was the best, second best and third-best in a particular match.

Throughout the season, Mandhana received 18 percent of these votes, closely followed by young Thunder player Hannah Darlington, who received 15 percent.



Mandhana had an amazing first season with the Thunder's as she was also their leading run-scorer with 377 runs at an average of 34.27.

She had also scored a century in the match against the Renegades, becoming the first Indian cricketer to score a ton in WBBL. Mandhana, who remained unbeaten on 114, also equalized Australia and Sydney Sixer's batter Ashleigh Gardner's highest individual score in WBBL history.

In an interview with the Sydney Thunder, Mandhana's teammate and fellow left-hander Phoebe Litchfield said, "She is probably one of my favourite players I've played with so far. I've always looked up to her so to be able to play alongside her was awesome. We had a few net sessions together and she shared a few tips."



Smriti Mandhana was also named the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year for her incredible run of form in all formats in 2021.

