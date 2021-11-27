WBBL 2021: How did the Indian players perform in the Australian league?

The 7th edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) was historic for the Indians, as seven players from the India women's cricket team participated in the league. Even though none of the Indian players will be playing in the final (as their respective teams didn't qualify), the league saw some of the great by the Indian players throughout the season. Here, we take a look at how the Indian stars performed in WBBL 7.

Harmanpreet Kaur

India's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur was the talk of this WBBL season. Harman was named the WBBL Player of the Tournament and became the first Indian to win this title. Harman's all-rounding performance helped her team, Melbourne Renegades, comfortably reach the semi-finals. With a total of 406 runs and 15 wickets in her bag, Harman was the lead run-scorer and wicket-taker for the Renegades this season. Harman also received the Player of the Match award thrice for her brilliant contribution in the matches.

Smriti Mandhana

Indian star opener Smriti Mandhana played for the Sydney Thunders this season and, to no one's surprise, created yet another history on Australian soil. Smriti scored a century in the match against the Renegades, becoming the first Indian cricketer to score a ton in WBBL. This was also her first T20 century. Smriti, who remained unbeaten on 114, also equalized Australia and Sydney Sixer's batter Ashleigh Gardner's highest individual score in WBBL history.

Jemimah Rodrigues

The young Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues played her maiden WBBL alongside Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur in the Melbourne Renegades team. Opening for her squad with English batter Evelyn Jones, Jemimah scored Renegades 1st hundred partnership, scoring a half-century in the exact match. Apart from her batting skills, Jemimah was also praised for her fielding efforts and sensational catches on the field.



Deepti Sharma

With her Indian compatriot Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma was one of the best all-rounders for the Sydney Thunders. The Thunders would rely on the off-spin balling all-rounder's wicket-taking abilities when needed. At times, Deepti was also Thunder's top-scorer and had some excellent fielding skills on display. This was also Deepti's first WBBL season.

Richa Ghosh

Youngster Richa Ghosh, a recent addition to the Indian team, was signed by the Hobart Hurricanes for her maiden WBBL season. Although Richa was slotted below her regular batting position, she still shone with the bat on various occasions. The Indian wicket-keeper and batter also showcased her skills behind the stumps, replacing injured Rachel Priest. She picked up a brilliant low catch to dismiss Brisbane Heat's opener, Georgia Redmayne.

Poonam Yadav

SIMBA (aka Poonam Yadav) has three!



The Indian veteran was roped in by Brisbane Heat, making her final international player for this WBBL season. The Indian leg-spinner's three-wicket haul against the Sydney Thunders helped her team win the match by five wickets. Poonam, who also played her first WBBL, is nicknamed "Simba" by her Australian teammates.

Shafali Verma

Indian star opener Shafali Verma had quite a WBBL debut playing while for the Sydney Sixers. Even though she couldn't deliver with the bat in her first match for the Sixers, Shafali made sure to display her fielding skills in a stellar run out to break the Star's opening partnership. Shafali also scored her maiden WBBl century in style against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Radha Yadav

Yet another Indian playing her maiden WBBL, Radha Yadav's unreal catch to dismiss Hurricane's Mingon du Preez, gained her many praises in the cricket world. Fielding at the point region, Radha timed her jump perfectly to catch a one-handed screamer. In the same match, she took two wickets in four overs, leading her team to victory.



After all, this phenomenal performance by the Indian players in the Australian league leads us to one same question – When will BCCI organize a full-fledged Women's IPL? After receiving her Player of the Tournament award, Harmanpreet Kaur also voiced her opinions on starting a WIPL and hoped the board would take action soon.