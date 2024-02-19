Kashvee Gautam, WPL's most expensive uncapped player, ruled out of 2nd edition

Women's Premier League's most expensive uncapped Indian player Kashvee Gautam has been ruled out of the second edition of the WPL 2024 on Monday due to an injury.



Kashvee was picked by Gujarat Giants for a whopping Rs 2 crore in the auction in December 2023. GG named Sayali Sathgare as Kashvee's replacement for Rs 10 lakhs for the forthcoming season.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Kanika Ahuja has also been ruled out of the WPL 2024 due to an injury.

RCB named Shradda Pokharkar, Maharashtra’s left-arm fast bowler, as her replacement for a price of Rs 10 lakhs.

RCB skipper Mandhana optimistic of improved show

Meanwhile, RCB captain Smriti Mandhana is hopeful about her team's solid performance after acquiring new talents in the auction last year, aiming for an improved show in the second edition of the WPL.

"I would definitely want it to be better than the first season. From RCB's point of view, quite a few players were released and we brought in new players. So, the balance has improved for sure, and we are hoping to live up to our potential," Mandhana told JioCinema on Monday.

"Last year, when we joined the team two days before the tournament, we didn't know about 90% of the players. We didn't know what they did and what they didn't. This year, it was important to know their strengths and weaknesses so that we can play better. The WPL is a short tournament and it's difficult to change things when it's on," she added.