Uncapped player Vrinda Dinesh sold for Rs 1.30 crore to UP Warriorz

Vrinda Dinesh, a 22-year-old batter from India, became one of the most expensive uncapped players in Women's Premier League history on Saturday.

Vrinda, who hails from Karnataka, was bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 1.30 crore. She registered herself in the auction at a base price of Rs 10 lakh.

Warriorz last season bought Shweta Sehrawat for Rs 40 lakh which was the highest bid for an uncapped player at the time. Sehrawat is now part of the Warriorz' squad for the 2024 season too.

Vrinda, a prolific right-handed batter who has a strike rate of 126, has broken through the ranks of India, having recently donned the prize blue jersey at home against England A.

The Karnatak girl also had a stint with India U23 squad that played in the ACC Emerging Teams Cup in Hong Kong.

Vrinda put up magnificent performances despite coming into the team as a replacement for fast bowler S Yashasri.

In her first chance itself, Vrinda shone smashing a 29-ball 36 for India A against Bangladesh on a slow wicket. Incidentally, she got the chance to play because Muskan Malik's kit didn't arrive in time.

Base price of 10 lakh ➡️ Final price of 1.3 Crore



Young Vrinda Dinesh joins UP Warriorz. Will this be the highest bid for an uncapped player? 🤔#WPLAuction #WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/C6WXon2QxS — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) December 9, 2023

Vrinda, who follows the life and career of Australian legend Meg Lanning, had attended trials conducted by all five franchises during the off-season.



Earlier this season, she also played a vital role in Karnataka's qualification in the final of the Senior Women's one-day tournament. She finished the tournament as the third-highest run-getter, behind Jasia Akter and Priya Punia, accumulating 477 runs in 11 innings at 47.70. This included 81 in the semifinal against Rajasthan.