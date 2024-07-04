IND-W Vs SA-W: India gears up for T20I challenge

The Indian women's cricket team has been in impressive form in the ongoing multi-format series against South Africa at home. They have won all four matches (3 ODIs, 1 test match) of the series so far.

The series is now entering the final and most exciting phase, as the three-match T20I series between the two sides is on the horizon. The series will kick off with the first match on July 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will again lead the team for the T20I series, hoping to make a complete sweep in this multi-format series. This series will also offer a quality dress rehearsal for both sides before the forthcoming Women's T20I World Cup.

Players to watch out for

Indian batters are in scintillating form in this series, breaking records in every match. Smriti Mandhana is the star behind India's batting success and will be the one to watch in this shortest format.

Her fellow opening partner, Shafali Verma, made an outstanding comeback after an average series in the ODIs. She became India's second female batter ever to score a double century in an inning of a Test match.

She will be the most dangerous batter in this shorter format because of her aggressive play in the powerplay, while captain Harmanpreet and Richa Ghosh will be responsible for giving a strong finish to the innings.

Renuka Singh will again lead the Indian bowling department in the powerplay, while the experience of Deepti Sharma will help to restrict the South African batters in the middle phase of the innings.

Probable threats

South Africa has yet to win a match in this series but has shown some good fight in a couple of matches. Captain Laura Wolvaardt has been the star performer for the side throughout the series.

She will again pose a threat in this series along with T20I specialist Marizanne Kapp. They will also be very happy with the return of their explosive lower-order batter, Chloe Tryon.

She has always been a star for them in this format due to her powerful hitting in the death overs. However, their bowling lineup is still one of their key weaknesses, as they haven't been able to find a replacement for Shabnim Ismail.

Squad

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Uma Chetry (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK)

All rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shafali Verma, S Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Shabnam Shakil

Schedule



1st T20I - 5th May - 7:00 PM IST

2nd T20I - 7th May - 7:00 PM IST

3rd T20I - 9th May - 7:00 PM IST

Live Streaming

All three matches of the T20I series between the Indian and South African women's cricket teams will be live-streamed Jio Cinema. Additionally, there will be an official TV telecast on the Sports18 network.