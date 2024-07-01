India women win one-off Test against South Africa by 10 wickets

The Indian women's cricket team won the one-off Test against South Africa by 10 wickets on Monday as they chased down the target of 37 runs in 9.2 overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

This marked India’s eighth win in Test cricket in 42 matches and third consecutive.

Sneh Rana won the Player of the Match award on her remarkable performance, taking 8/77 in the innings and achieving a 10-wicket haul in the match.

Though there were many contenders for the player of the match, including Shafali Verma’s double hundred, Smriti Mandhana's 149, Sneh’s 10-wicket match haul stood out on a docile pitch.

For her stupendous bowling and getting 🔟 wickets in the match, Sneh Rana wins the Player of the Match award 🏆



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/4EU1Kp7wJe#TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/PR8SA6lvtC — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 1, 2024

The Tale of Day 4



After a strong showing on Day 3, the Proteas aimed to start the final day of the Test with the same determination. Trailing by 105 runs overnight, South Africa's hopes rested on two of their best batters, Laura Wolvaardt, 93 not out, and Marizanne Kapp, 15 not out.

Soon after the play began, Laura brought up her maiden Test century with a single off Renuka's bowling, a significant milestone for the young cricketer.

South Africa successfully navigated the first hour of play, but trouble loomed as Deepti Sharma struck in the 99th over, dismissing Kapp.

Kapp was replaced by Delmi Tucker, who, unfortunately, drove straight into Jemmimah Rodrigues's hands in the next over, giving Sneh Rana her first wicket in this innings and her ninth in the Test.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur made a crucial bowling change, bringing back Rajeshwari Gayakwad, who claimed the big wicket of Laura.

Laura, attempting to push the ball for a single, was caught on her pads, and umpire Virender Sharma raised his finger. This dismissal dashed South Africa's hopes of sealing a draw.

Post-lunch, India maintained tight control, preventing South Africa from scoring freely and causing them to lose wickets regularly.

Sneh claimed her 10th wicket by dismissing South African wicket-keeper Sinalo Jafta, becoming the second Indian to take 10 wickets in Test cricket, following Jhulan Goswami's feat against England in 2006.

The session ended with South Africa adding 34 runs in 29 overs while losing three wickets.

Despite the challenges, Nadine de Klerk showed resilience, notching up her maiden Test fifty.

She eventually fell as the last wicket, scoring 61 runs off 185 balls before being bowled by Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

India's disciplined bowling and fielding ensured that the Proteas could not mount a comeback and India swiftly chased down the target of 37 runs.

Harmanpreet hails team



India captain Harmanpreet said “The match was far from easy, with Smriti and Shafali setting a strong batting platform, but fielding for 240 overs in the heat posed a significant challenge and despite these hurdles, the team’s belief never wavered, and they delivered when it mattered most.”



﻿The Indian and South African women's teams will battle out in a three-match T20I series starting from July 5.

