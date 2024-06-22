IND-W vs SA-W: Indian women's team sights a clean sweep in ODI Series

Indian women's cricket team has been in some top-class form recently and clinched the ODI Series against South Africa at home after two consecutive victories. They will now take on the Proteas in the final match ODI of the series on 23rd June.

Indian team has their eyes set on the clean sweep in the series while South Africa hoping to bounce back in a very crucial match. The Proteas are in the middle muddle at the ICC Women's ODI Championship table and need a few wins to secure their place at the 2025 ODI World Cup in India.

Players to watch out for

Indian batters are in top form in this series especially the vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana who notched two centuries on the trot showing her aggressive play. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur is also looking in good touch after notching a hundred in the previous match.

The team will hope for a similar performance from them in this final ODI. Another player to watch out for in the match will be Deepti Sharma who continuously helps the team with her excellent all-round performance.

Key areas to work on

The main concern for the team will be in the bowling department as in the last one-day match, they looked clueless on the field despite defending a massive 300+ total. They take on the pressure, especially in the absence of their prime fast bowler Renuka Singh.

In the batting department, Shafali Verma will be hoping to convert her good starts and support her opening partner and in-form Smriti. The team also needed to work on their running between the wickets and rotating the strike, especially in the first powerplay.

After a thrilling last-ball finish in the 2nd ODI, all eyes on Super-Sunday series finale 🤩#TeamIndia fans in Bengaluru, Captain @ImHarmanpreet and Vice-Captain @mandhana_smriti have a message for you 😉#INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/OC8YhfL3rR — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 22, 2024

Probable threats



South Africa was very close to a win in the second ODI because of a blistering 184-run partnership between captain Lura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp, resulting in centuries for both of them.

These two batters alongside the experienced Sune Luus will again pose a threat to the Indian bowling attack. India also has to find out a proper plan for tackling the opening bowlers of the South African team.

Possible Changes

The Indian team didn't need many changes in their batting lineup but they might try out a few different combinations in the bowling attack. With the recent inclusion in the team, Shabnam Shakil might get her ODI Debut in place of Arundhati Reddy.

They can also push Jemimah Rodrigues above the order as she hasn't done much in the series. This will also give them a cushion to try out the all-rounder Shreyanka Patil at the back end in place of Dayalan Hemalatha.