Batters shine as Indian women's cricket team wins the series against South Africa

The Indian women's team edged out the South African women's team by four runs in the second ODI of a three-match series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The second game of the series was marked by a flurry of runs. This occasion marked the first-ever women's ODI match where four batters scored a century, and only the fourth ODI-ever, including three in men's ODIs.

Earlier, after choosing to bat first, India posted a mammoth total of 325/3 on the board, marking their first 300-plus score in women's ODIs at home, surpassing the previous record of 298 for 2 against West Indies in 2004. Smriti's anchoring innings (scoring 136 from 120 balls) helped Harmanpreet score a quick century (103* from 88 balls), enabling India to cross the 300-run mark. Together, the pair added 171 runs for the third wicket.

With this, Mandhana became the first Indian batter to record hundreds in successive innings in women's ODIs.

In reply, South Africa mounted a strong chase, recovering from a precarious position at 67/3 to give India a tough fight. Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp led the resurgence with brilliant centuries, keeping the contest alive.

Nadine de Klerk's brisk innings of 28 runs off 22 balls provided a glimmer of hope for the visiting team, extending the contest into the final over. However, the decisive moment arrived during Pooja Vastrakar's last over, with the visitors requiring 11 runs for victory. Pooja held her nerve after conceding 5 runs in the first 2 balls to take the wickets of de Klerk and Shangase in the next 2 balls, sealing the game for the women in blue.

POOJA VASTRAKAR, THE CHAMPION FOR TEAM INDIA. 🇮🇳



Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar each took 2 important wickets, helping India secure the win against the visitors.



Harmanpreet Kaur was awarded the Player of the Match for her outstanding performance with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 103 runs from just 88 deliveries. India secured victory in the three-match ODI series, winning 2-0.