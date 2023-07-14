India announce men's cricket squad for Asian Games

India have announced a 15-member men's cricket squad for the 2022 Asian Games later this year.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the Indian men's team at the 2023 Asian Games. The men’s team is a B squad because the Asian Games clashes with the 50-over World Cup in men's cricket.

READ | India women's cricket squad for Asian Games

Several IPL stars like Tilak Verma, Rinku Singh and Ravi Bishnoi have been included in the Asian Games men's cricket squad. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is currently with the main Indian team on a tour of West Indies, is the other star player in the squad.

NEWS 🚨- Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam… — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2023

Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan

The men’s cricket competition will take place from 28th September to 8th October in a T20 format.