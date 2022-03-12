Women's Cricket
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana break records as India put up 2nd highest ODI total in World Cup match vs West Indies
India scored 317/8 vs West Indies in their third match of the 2022 Women's World Cup as Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana put up a record-breaking 184-run partnership.
India lost their last few wickets in a rush but centuries from Smriti Mandhana (123) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109) took India to 317/8 in the Women's World Cup match against West Indies on Saturday.
This is India's second highest total in women's ODIs and only the third time they have crossed 300. Their highest total remains 358/2 vs Ireland in 2017. All three 300+ totals for them have come away from home. Their total of 317/8 vs WI in Hamilton is their highest ever total on the World Cup stage.
Harmanpreet's World Cup record
Harmanpreet Kaur also brought up the record for most most hundreds by an Indian woman in World Cup history. This was her third hundred on the World Cup stage. Smriti Mandhana (2) and Mithali Raj (2) are the only two Indians to have scored more than one World Cup century.
Harmanpreet's strike-rate in World Cup matches is 95.96, the highest in the tournament history with a minimum benchmark of 500 runs.
Smriti and Harmanpreet's partnership record
Smriti and Harmanpreet changed the game with an 184-run partnership for the 4th wicket, taking India from 78/3 to 262/3 between the 14th and 43rd overs. This is the highest 4th wicket partnership of all time for India in women's ODIs. This is also India's highest ever partnership for any wicket at the World Cup.
West Indies have won both their first two matches of the 2022 World Cup, but this is the toughest target they have been asked to chase so far. This would be the highest ever target chased in a World Cup match.