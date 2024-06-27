IND-W vs SA-W: One-off Test - Preview and where to watch

After humbling the visiting South Africans in the three-match ODI series, the action now shifts to a one-off Test that will begin at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

India remains unbeaten in the two previous test encounters between the sides, with the last one coming a decade ago.

The Squads



Although the core of the Indian squad remains the same, Shubha Satheesh, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Meghna Singh, who were not part of the ODI squad, are the new additions for the Test match.

Another noticeable inclusion is the 17-year-old sensation, Shabnam Shakil,

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (V/C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chettry( WK), Shafali Verma, Jemmimah Rodrigues, Satheesh Subha, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saika Ishaque, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Shabnam Shakil.



The South Africans, meanwhile, go into the Test with more or less the same squad that played the recent ODIs in Bangalore.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaraadt (C), Sinalo Jafta (WK), Meike de Ridder, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klass, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari-Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

Did someone say #TeamIndia whites 🤩



Headshots 📸 and signing session ✍️✅



It’s time for Test Cricket ⏳#INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/8eJRoS5FCr — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 26, 2024

Probable Playing XIs



India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (V/C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Shafali Verma, Jemmimah Rodrigues, Satheesh Subha, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaraadt (C) , Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta ( WK), Nonukululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klass, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Players to watch out for

For the hosts, Smriti Mandhana will hold the key with the bat. The batter was in prime form in the ODI series and all eyes will be on the vice-captain when she strides on to open the batting. Satheesh Subha could well get a game here in Chennai. The batter who missed out on the ODI squad and made her debut against England in December 2023 scoring a half-century. Also, there's Deepti Sharma. The veteran all-rounder will be looking to spin a web around the Proteas in what could well be spin-friendly condition at the Chepauk.

As for the Proteas, Marizanne Kapp will play a pivotal role. Incidentally, Kapp debuted in the last Test match between the two sides in 2014 and will be the only player from that squad to play at Chepauk. Also, Anneke Bosch and Nonkululeko Mlaba will play crucial roles for the visitors. While the former will contribute with the bat and ball, the latter be a trump card for the Proteas with her slow left-arm orthodox bowling.

South Africa concern’s

The last Test played by the South African women will be on that they'd rather forget.



They lost by an innings and 284 runs and two Australian batters Annabel Sutherland and Alyssa Healy scored more runs than South Africa's entire line-up across two innings.



On playing Tests as a national women's team, the South African skipper said that it was a huge challenge given that currently, there’s no domestic set-up in the country for the red ball cricket.

“It is a massive challenge not having any domestic red-ball experience to go straight into an international Test match. It's sort of like studying for an exam at the last minute, trying to cram in all the knowledge about Test match fields and plans and all of that."



Hosts bullish



India are heading into the one-off Test against South Africa with momentum from the recent white-ball series sweep.

However, head coach Amol Muzumdar sees room for improvement in all departments.

"We focus on each game, acknowledging the unique demands of Test cricket. Our players are ready to adapt and excel," he said, highlighting the team's preparedness despite the quick format switch.

Muzumdar went to the extent of calling for a Test Championship, on the lines of the one that currently exists for the men.

"It's not a bad idea to have Test Championships," he said. "That's something to look forward to, but that is for the board to decide. And if it happens, it's even better for the game."

Where to Watch

The match will be broadcast live on Sports18 TV Network and Jio Cinema.

In a bid to encourage fan attendance, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has announced free entry for the match.



That said, weather could play spoilsport. While forecasts indicate clear and humid conditions for the first two days, there is a fifty-percent chance of rain thereafter.