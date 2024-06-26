TNCA announces free entry for India-South Africa women's Test in Chennai

Ahead of the one-off Test between the Indian women's team and South Africa, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) announced a free entry to spectators to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The one-off Test will begin on June 28.

The Indian women's team have already clinched the ODI series. Now, the one-off Test and the three-match T20I series will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The statement issued by the TNCA stated that the fans will be given free entry to the stadium for the four-day Test match.

As per the release, the C, D and E lower stands will be opened to the public for free and if they become full then they will allow free entry to the I, K and K lower stands of the stadium.

The move is part of the BCCI's efforts to popularise women's cricket in India and draw crowds to the venue.

However, the TNCA decided to charge INR 150 for each ticket for the matches of the T20I series, starting on July 5.

Schedule:

June 28 to July 1 - One-off Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

July 5 - 1st T20I at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

July 7 - 2nd T20I at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

July 9 - 3rd T20I at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

India women squad for one-off Test vs South Africa

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues (subject to fitness), Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar (subject to fitness), Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Priya Punia, Shabnam Shakil.

India women squad for T20Is vs South Africa

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Uma Chetry (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Pooja Vastrakar (subject to fitness), Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Shabnam Shakil.

Standby: Saika Ishaque.