Ind-W vs SA-W Test: Dramatic third day sees shifting momentum

The third day of the India vs South Africa women's test match saw a series of dramatic events, with the momentum shifting between both teams multiple times.

South Africa ended the day strongly at 232/2 after 85 overs, with Wolvaardt anchoring the innings and just seven runs short of her century.

The match is well-poised, with South Africa fighting back valiantly, making the upcoming sessions crucial for both sides.

The 190-run partnership between Laura and Sune has given the Proteas hope to survive in the test match, with South Africa ending the day trailing by 105 runs.

Sneh Rana’s Magic



The day began with Deepti Sharma bowling a tight line, and in one such delivery, she induced an edge from De Klerk. However, the chance was dropped by Subha at silly point.

In the very next over, Sneh Rana delivered a stunning ball that clean-bowled Marizanne Kapp, who had been a pillar for South Africa with a well-crafted 74 runs off 141 balls.

This wicket triggered a collapse, with South Africa losing 6 wickets for just 17 runs, all thanks to Sneh Rana's exceptional bowling.Sneh Rana’s performance was historic, as she ended with 8 wickets in the match, the highest by a woman cricketer in a Test match.



Rana led the Indian team off the field with a broad smile, knowing they had the upper hand. India had the option to enforce the follow-on, with South Africa trailing by more than 180 runs.

Proteas Resurgence



The Proteas, still trailing by 337 runs, began their second innings with openers Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch.

Deepti Sharma struck early for India, trapping Anneke Bosch lbw to give India their first breakthrough.

Laura Wolvaardt survived until lunch despite two close calls: one lbw decision was overturned upon review, and another edge was dropped by both the keeper and slips off Rajeshwari Gayakwad's bowling.

After lunch, South Africa batted brilliantly, dominating the first session with a solid performance. They scored 95 runs in 34 overs, with Sune Luus and Laura Wolvaardt forming a formidable partnership.

They left the field for tea with a partnership of 116 runs, Luus at 64* and Wolvaardt at 46*.

Post tea, the bashing continued as Sune Luus brought up her century. Laura Wolvaardt also closed in on her century, ending the day at 93*.

However, Luus's splendid innings of 109 came to an end when she was dismissed by Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, breaking the 190-run partnership between Luus and Wolvaardt.

Despite losing Luus, South Africa did not panic while India got sloppy in the last 30-35 minutes of play. After taking the new ball, Deepti Sharma dropped two crucial catches, one at slips and another off her bowling.

Tomorrow will be the last day of the test match, promising an exciting conclusion as all three results are still possible.