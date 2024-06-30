Sneh Rana becomes only 3rd women's cricketer to take 8 wickets in an innings

Sneh Rana, the spinner of the Indian women's cricket team, created history on Sunday by registering an eight-wicket haul against South Africa in the first innings of the ongoing one-off Test at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.



Sneh became only the third women's cricketer to scalp eight wickets in an innings.

Sneh's stunning bowling figure helped India bowl out South Africa for 266 in 84.3 overs and effected a follow-on. India scored 603 for 6 in the first innings, the highest total ever scored by a team in women's Test cricket history.

On the second day of the match, Sneh removed the South African opening pair of Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch.

She then bamboozled the middle order of South Africa by removing Delmi Tucker, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta, and Annerie Dercksen on the morning of the third day.

The 30-year-old then dismissed Masabata Klaas and Nonkululeko Mlaba to complete her eight-wicket haul. Sneh conceded 77 runs in 25.3 overs.

Sneh became the second Indian women's cricketer to achieve the feat. Earlier Neetu David took eight wickets for 53 runs against England in 1995. Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, who collected eight wickets for 66, also against England, is the other cricketer to achieve the feat.

No other Indian bowlers took more than six wickets in an innings.