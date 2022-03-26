India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup: Predicted XI, Match Time, Weather, Live Stream

Heading into the most important match of the Women's World Cup 2022 so far, India will be up against South Africa in a must-win match on March 27. South Africa, who has already qualified for the semi-finals has nothing to lose but, India's qualification into the knock-out stage is completely dependent on this particular match.

The match will be played at Hagley Oval and begin at 6.30 am IST.

With two games to go and two semi-final spots up for grabs, the #CWC22 table makes for an interesting read. pic.twitter.com/Ss1AqagO0O — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 26, 2022

Head-to-head



In the last five matches between India and South Africa, the Proteas women have won four matches while India only claimed one victory. During the warm-up match of 200 World Cup, team India won the thriller by 2 runs, with Harmanpreet Kaur scoring 114 runs.

Recent Form

Throughout the tournament, India has been very inconsistent and hence has found itself in a tough spot to qualify for the knock-out stage. However, all the matches that India has won so far, they were won by a huge margin and hence have a decent NRR. On the other hand, South Africa has been brilliant and have already qualified for the semi-finals. They only lost one match in the group stage yet which was against Australia.

South Africa become the second team to book their place in the #CWC22 semi-final 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mUtVrSTjpf — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 24, 2022

Probable Playing XI



India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sunne Luus, Mingon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune

Full Squads

India: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav. Standby Players: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

South Africa: Suné Luus (c), Chloe Tryon (vc), Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Tumi Sekhukhune, Laura Wolvaardt, Stand by: Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Raisibe Ntozakhe.

It's tight at the top with six players on 10 wickets. Who's finishing the tournament as the leading wicket-taker? 🤔



Pick your #CWC22 @upstox Most Valuable team 👉 https://t.co/Y6VqIkhfVM pic.twitter.com/VsdhmKGq9b — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 23, 2022

Weather Forecast



The temperature on matchday in Hagley Oval, Christchurch will be between 12 to 18 degrees Celsius, with a possible threat of rain.

Live Streaming

The India vs South Africa Women's World Cup match will be streamed on Star Sports network (Hotstar) from 6:30 am. You can also follow live updates on The Bridge.