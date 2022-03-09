India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup: Predicted XI, Weather, Match Time, Live Streaming

For their second match of ICC 2022 women's World Cup, India will be up against hosts New Zealand at Seddon Park, New Zealand on March 10th at 6.30 am IST.

Head-to-head



Out of 12 ODI matches played between both the teams so far, India has only won two matches while the White Ferns won nine and tied one. In the last bilateral series before the world cup, New Zealand has comfortably won the series by 4-1 against India and hence, have an upper hand in this game as well.

Recent Form

Even though New Zealand won the series against India, in the opening match of the World Cup, they were defeated by West Indies in a last-over thriller. However, the Kiwis won their second match against Bangladesh by 9-wickets and 42-balls left. On the other hand, India completely dominated their first game against Pakistan and sealed a 107-runs victory.

India started their #CWC22 campaign in style by registering a thumping victory against arch-rivals Pakistan 🙌 #PAKvIND report 👇 https://t.co/NKmhg8PbWs — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 6, 2022

Probable Playing XI



India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gaykawad

New Zealand: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tauhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

Full Squads

India: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav. Standby Players: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (Captain), Amy Satterthwaite (Vice-Captain), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu. Reserve Players: Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer



Weather Forecast

The temperature on matchday in Hamilton will be around 12 to 27 degrees Celsius. It also seems to be a sunny day with no significant threat of rain either.

Live Streaming

The India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup match will be streamed on the Star Sports network (Hotstar) from 6:30 am. You can also follow live updates on The Bridge.