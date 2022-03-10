Women's Cricket
New Zealand vs India, Women's World Cup LIVE: Updates, Scores, Wickets, Results
India has only won twice against New Zealand in 12 matches at the World Cup stages so far. Mithali Raj & Co. will look to better that record. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of the New Zealand vs India match-up at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022!
The Indian women's cricket team, led by skipper Mithali Raj will be looking to pull their socks up as they clash against hosts and an in-form New Zealand side at Seddon Park. India will want to ensure that their winning streak remains on track.
India faced a crushing 4-1 defeat against New Zealand in the WODI series leading up to the World Cup, which Mithali and Co. will need to stay wary of and take measures accordingly.
However, since then, India has thrashed Pakistan in their World Cup opener, winning by 107 runs apart from winning their two warmup matches. New Zealand, on the other hand, lost their opener to West Indies in a thriller but followed it up with a convincing win against Bangladesh.
Follow all updates live here:
Live Updates
- 10 March 2022 1:15 AM GMT
After 3 overs, NZ is at 9-1
It's back to Meghna Singh after Jhulan Goswami get a good wicket!!
- 10 March 2022 1:12 AM GMT
WICKET FOR INDIA! JHULAN GOSWAMI TIES AS THE MOST SUCCESSFUL BOWLER AT A WORLD CUP!
Brilliant, brilliant start for Team India as Jhulan Goswami gets an early wicket and Suzie Bates is sent back to the pavilion in a run-out by Pooja Vastrakar for just 5 runs!
With this, Jhulan Goswami ties with Australia's Lyn Fulltston as the highest wicket-taker at the Women's World Cup, with 39 wickets!
- 10 March 2022 1:05 AM GMT
Gentle but good start for the New Zealand side with Goswami conceding 5 runs!
After the first over, NZ get a good start with Sophie Devine also squeezing in a boundary while Bates also gets on the board.
It is 5-0 after the first over.
Meghna Singh to bowl next!
- 10 March 2022 1:02 AM GMT
It's Suzie Bates and captain Sophie Devine out for New Zealand, Jhulan Goswami to bowl!
And here we go as New Zealand brings out their formidable pair of Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates while India sends Jhulan Goswami, the veteran, to bowl first!
Here we go!!
- 10 March 2022 12:56 AM GMT
And back to cricket talk - the pitch is slower than the last match that was played here...
India will be playing New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton which is usually a great pitch for scoring and favourable to batters!
Lisa Sthalekar and Craig McMillan analyse the pitch: "The pitch that was used for Australia-England earlier was a bit faster and bouncier. This one looks really good and a little bit dry as well. I think they’ll be looking somewhere at the 240-250 mark. Spin to win in today's game."
- 10 March 2022 12:54 AM GMT
If it was Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof's daughter Fatima grabbing eyeballs in the last match, watch out for another mother today - Amy Satterthwaite!
The Kiwis also have Amy Satterthwaite on their side, a mother to baby Grace!
What inspirations these women are!
- 10 March 2022 12:40 AM GMT
Squads are out, Shafali Verma has been replaced with Yastika Bhatia!
Mithali Raj: "It’s a good wicket and the sun is a bit warm, but later there might be a bit of dew. We have one change, Yastika Bhatia will be swapping with Shafali Verma. We expect her to do well today. The first game was a bit of nerves, the girls are well settled now."
- 10 March 2022 12:38 AM GMT
And the toss is DONE! India will bowl first!
And if you are just here, good morning as India won the toss and has chosen to BOWL FIRST!
India will be looking to restrict New Zealand to a tight score by bowling first!