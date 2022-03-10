New Zealand vs India, Women's World Cup LIVE: Updates, Scores, Wickets, Results

Welcome to the live blog of the New Zealand vs India match-up at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022!

The Indian women's cricket team, led by skipper Mithali Raj will be looking to pull their socks up as they clash against hosts and an in-form New Zealand side at Seddon Park. India will want to ensure that their winning streak remains on track.

India faced a crushing 4-1 defeat against New Zealand in the WODI series leading up to the World Cup, which Mithali and Co. will need to stay wary of and take measures accordingly.

However, since then, India has thrashed Pakistan in their World Cup opener, winning by 107 runs apart from winning their two warmup matches. New Zealand, on the other hand, lost their opener to West Indies in a thriller but followed it up with a convincing win against Bangladesh.

Follow all updates live here:

