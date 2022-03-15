India vs England, Women's World Cup: Predicted XI, Match Time, Weather, Live Stream

In the rematch of the 2017 Women's World Cup, India and England will be facing each other in tomorrow's round-robin match of ICC 2022 Women's World Cup. The match will be played at Bay Oval, New Zealand.

2017 was a narrow miss for the Indians as they lost the final match by just nine runs as England. This is an opportunity for the in-form Indian women for redemption against the former champions who are yet to win a match in this edition of the World Cup.

Centurions Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur headlined the action in Hamilton as India beat West Indies by a big margin.



Match report 👇 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 12, 2022

Head-to-head



In the past both India and England have locked horns 24 times, where England has been quite dominating on most occasions, having won 17 matches while India has only won 5. Danielle Wyatt of England and India's Smriti Mandhana are the highest scorers for their sides with 456 and 436 runs respectively.

Recent Form

England's three straight losses in the tournament have been a surprise for everyone. The defending champions failed to register a win against opponents like West Indies and South Africa who had never won a match against England in the past. The match against India is a must-win for them. On the other hand, the Indian team looks in great shape, with just one lost out of three matches in the World Cup, so far. They also won both their matches with huge margins and hence are placed third in the table as of now.

Some big movements in the #CWC22 standings after Bangladesh and South Africa's massive victories 👀 pic.twitter.com/EDm7BnpwRL — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 14, 2022

Probable Playing XI



India: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

England: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Any Shrubsole.

Full Squad

India: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav. Reserved Players: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

England: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver (Vice-captain), Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt. Reserved Players: Lauren Bell and Maddy Villers.

"They can have no complaints, they're not playing their best cricket."@nassercricket and England's coach Lisa Keightley react to their third straight #CWC22 defeat ⬇️https://t.co/bHPXAn4rVz — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 14, 2022

Weather Forecast



The weather at Bay Oval, which is Mouth Maunganui, New Zealand can be between 15 to 23 degrees Celsius and no significant threat of rain either.

Live Stream

The India vs England Women's World Cup will be streamed live on the Star Sports network (Hotstar) from 6.30 am. You can also follow all the live updates from the match on The Bridge.