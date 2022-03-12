"I am sure ICC has the budget" — Smriti Mandhana shares her trophy with Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana on Saturday shared her Player of the Match award with teammate Harmanpreet Kaur after India's crushing win against the West Indies at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.

When Mandhana was announced as the winner of the award for her 119-ball 123, the 25-year-old called the Indian vice-captain to the podium and handed over the trophy to the senior pro. Harmanpreet, too, had scored a century as the two stitched a record 184-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Beautiful gesture from Smriti Mandhana.



She was the player of the match selected by officials but she wanted to share it with Harmanpreet Kaur.#CWC22 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/qMRfQCVmTz — Krithika (@krithika0808) March 12, 2022

The players were soon posed a question on who will hold the trophy in the dressing room by the presenter and former India captain Anjum Chopra.

While Harmanpreet was quick to point out it would be Smriti as she scored more runs, the latter was in no mood to have the trophy for herself.

"I'm sure ICC will give us another player of the match trophy, they surely have the budget to do that," Smriti laughed.

"I think scoring a century and not being a Player of the Match is something I really wouldn't want as a player. I think we both contributed equally for us to score 300. So, I think it's good for us to share the trophy and I think both are good contenders to get it," she added.

What a beautiful gesture by @mandhana_smriti sharing her player of the match trophy with her colleague and acknowledging the effort it takes to cross a century in a crucial match! You have my heart girl ! ❤️🏏🇮🇳 #SmritiMandhana #HarmanpreetKaur #ICCWomensWorldCup2022 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 12, 2022

Earlier in the innings break too, Smriti was seen praising Harmanpreet Kaur and her opening partner Yastika Bhatia during an interview with the broadcasters.

