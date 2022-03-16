India vs England Women's World Cup LIVE: Updates, Wickets, Scores, Results

In a rematch of the 2017 World Cup, the Indian women's team will be facing England women's in the group stage match of the 2022 Women's World Cup.

So far in the tournament, India has won two and lost a match, currently holding the third position in the points table. However, defending champions England have not been in good form and are yet to win their first match of the mega event. While India will be looking forward to getting bag another victory in their kitty, England will be desperate to win the match and stay alive in the tournament.

🚨 Match Day Alert 🚨#TeamIndia will take on England at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui in their 4⃣th match of the #CWC22. 👍 👍 #ENGvIND



Drop in your wishes and cheer for India. pic.twitter.com/Ik5rxVuReq — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 15, 2022

The match will be played at Bay Oval and begin at 6.30 am IST.



Follow all the LIVE updates of the match here...