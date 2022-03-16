Women's Cricket
India vs England Women's World Cup LIVE: Updates, Wickets, Scores, Results
In a rematch of the 2017 World Cup, the Indian women's team will be facing England women's in the group stage match of the 2022 Women's World Cup.
So far in the tournament, India has won two and lost a match, currently holding the third position in the points table. However, defending champions England have not been in good form and are yet to win their first match of the mega event. While India will be looking forward to getting bag another victory in their kitty, England will be desperate to win the match and stay alive in the tournament.
The match will be played at Bay Oval and begin at 6.30 am IST.
Live Updates
- 16 March 2022 1:25 AM GMT
WICKET!
Yastika Bahta departs after scoring 8 runs and skipper Mithali Raj joins Mandhana on the crease.
- 16 March 2022 1:06 AM GMT
Katherin Brunt to bowl the first over of the game
Openers Smriti Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia on the crease for India.
- 16 March 2022 12:41 AM GMT
England wins the toss
Welcome to the LIVE blog of India vs England Women's World Cup 2022 matcg.
England has won the toss and decided to bowl first.