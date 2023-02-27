'I'll call bullshit': Megan Schutt on Harmanpreet doubting Australia's body language

India narrowly lost to Australia in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa which saw the Australians lift the sixth T20 title in the history of the competition, the most by any team.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur seemed to be on a mission to give the trophy all by herself until she had to return back to the pavilion after an unfortunate run out. After her dismissal, the team's batting order collapsed like a house of cards.

In the post-match press conference, Harman didn't hold back and laid on the Australians about how casual their attitude was throughout the game. "It is disappointing. The way we were playing, we did not deserve to lose like this. Australia's body language felt, they had almost given up. We could have batted more responsibly after coming this close," she was heard saying after the loss.

During Australia's batting, there were a lot of fielding mishaps by the Indians which surely gave away some runs to the eventual winners.

Adressing this, Kaur said, "Obviously, could have been better in field. We did some mistakes, we need to learn from it. Australia is a better side than us, today too their body language completely changed once I was run out."

Pacer Megan Schutt, who picked up Shafali Verma's wicket in the final, however agrees to disagree with Harman's analysis of how Australia played the final.

"Harman said our body language was down. I'll call bullshit on that. We're just calm. We don't panic, we don't take it out on each other if there's a misfield or a dropped catch. That's where we stand out as a team. We're a team first and we know getting angry about that isn't going to do about that. So it was a collective effort," Schutt was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

She went on to compare her team's calmness to Kaur's moment of rage after she was seen throwing her bat away in anger after her dismissal, and how that's not setting a good example.

"It was wrong of Harman to follow that after (reaction after being given out). It sets the wrong precedent for those coming after. I know she was calm after that and spoke to Deepti. But the damage was done already by then."

"Being able to compose yourself in that situation. Of course, you've to go through lots to figure that out. We've had our own losses. Yes, we win a lot, but we've had our own clutch moments that we've lost and learned from that," Schutt concluded.