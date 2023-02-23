WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur throws bat in frustration after unfortunate run-out in T20 WC semi

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was batting like a dream in the semifinal of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia before she was caught short of her crease via a run-out.

Kaur, who was playing after a bout against fever, seemed rather tired as she tried to steal a couple with Richa Ghosh after sweeping Georgia Wareham to the deep-square leg region.

As Harmanpreet tried to stroll back into the crease at the wicketkeeper's end, her bat got stuck in the ground and she could not slide it inside in time.

An ever-alert Alyssa Healy sensed an opportunity and took off the bails to send the Indian batter back following an excellent throw by Ashleigh Gardner from the deep.

Harmanpreet was not at all impressed by her own effort and expressed her displeasure on the field before walking off. The Indian skipper swung her bat hand and threw it far, before picking it up and leaving the ground.

The reaction of Harmanpreet Kaur after that unfortunate run out : pic.twitter.com/dBU2hQp7FS — Utsav 💔 (@utsav045) February 23, 2023



