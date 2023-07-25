Harmanpreet Kaur faces ban during Asian Games

India's women's cricket team could be without their captain as they make their debut as the Asian Games in Hangzhou from September this year. Harmanpreet Kaur is facing a two-match ban after her angry outburst in Bangladesh, which could mean that she will return only if India reach the gold medal match.

Smriti Mandhana, the vice-captain of the side, would be expected to lead the Indian team in Harmanpreet's absence if ICC imposes the ban on Harmanpreet.

The 34-year-old Harmanpreet is set to be penalised four demerit points for her conduct in India's third and final ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday. She is also in danger of becoming the first woman cricketer to be found guilty of a Level 2 breach of the ICC code of conduct, which deals with player behaviour, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Four demerit points equates to two suspension points, which will mean a ban from two T20Is.

India's next matches are scheduled to be at the Asian Games in China. India are set to get direct qualification to the quarterfinals of the Asian Games on the basis of their ranking.

The quarterfinal and semifinal, India's first two matches in China, are the two matches Harmanpreet is on the line to miss.

During the final ODI in Bangladesh last week, Harmanpreet smashed the stumps with her bat and appeared to remonstrate with the umpire before making a gesture in the direction of the crowd. Later, at the post-match ceremony, she called the standard of umpiring "pathetic".