Former India cricketer Sravanthi Naidu loses mother to covid-19

Former Indian cricketer Sravanthi Naidu's mother, SK Suman has lost her life after a battle with the deadly covid-19, according to a report in Sportstar.



Both of Naidu's parents were admitted to a hospital due to covid-19. In fact, her mother was even discharged from the hospital even though her health continued to be critical.

The Indian sporting fraternity had come together to help Sravanthi Naidu financially as the hospital bills for the treatment kept mounting.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) had helped her with INR.5 lakh, while the Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, too, had donated INR.6.77 lakh to help Naidu. Besides, fellow Hyderabad and India batsman, Hanuma Vihari had set up a crow-funding page to help the 34-year-old during this testing time.

According to Sportstar, the hospital where SK Suman was being treated also waived of medical bills amounting to INR. 5.28lakh after intervention from former Andhra Pradesh cricketer turned Vice-President of Telangana Badminton Association, V. Chamundeswaranath and Jayesh Ranjan - IAS and IT Principal Secretary of Telangana.

