Women's Cricket
Indian sporting fraternity comes together to help former female cricketer Sravanthi Naidu
Former India and Hyderabad woman cricketer Sravanthi Naidu's parents have been hospitalised after being infected with the deadly Covid-19. With the hospital bills mounting, the sporting fraternity of India has called out for people to help the 34-year-old.
The situation came to light after the Indian fielding coach R. Sridhar put out a tweet asking for help. He mentioned how Naidu has already spent INR.16 lakh on hospital bills and is in urgent need for some financial help.
Fellow India and Hyderabad batsman Hanuma Vihari set up a Ketto fundraiser for Naidu, while badminton star Jwala Gutta, too, urged people to help out the cricketer.
Following this the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) sanctioned INR.3 lakh and will release INR.2 lakh more to help Naidu.
"My mother is in a critical position while my father is also in the ICU. They are fighting for their lives. I thank HCA for their immediate response," Naidu said.
While Indian men's team captain, Virat Kohli donated INR. 6.77 lakh, according to a report in Sportstar.
After making her international debut in the year 2005, Sravanthi Naidu has played a total of 11 matches – 1 Test, 4 ODIs and 6 T20Is, for India.