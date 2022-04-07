BCCI refuses to grant NOCs to Indian women players for a global league

BCCI has refused to allow the Indian women's cricketers from taking part in the Fairbreak Invitational 2022, a privately-funded women's tournament to be held in Dubai from 1-15 May.

According to the latest Hindustan Times report, Indian players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues were all expected to be a part of this mega event and waiting for BCCI to grant them No Objection Certificates.

At FairBreak, we envision a world where people have fair and #equal access to opportunities that enable them to succeed in their chosen endeavour, independent of gender or geographical location.



🏏 To learn more about the #FairBreak movement, head to https://t.co/HyNMQM706N pic.twitter.com/DIJADhTbxO — FairBreak (@fairbreakglobal) September 2, 2021

However, it is now been informed that BCCI will not be giving NOCs to the players because of the senior women's national T20 tournament underway at the same time.



The national tournament was earlier scheduled for February-March but was postponed due to Covid-19. Now the knockout stages of that event will end on April 30 with the semi-finals on May 2 and the final on May 4.

"The Indian players were not allowed as the meet clashes with the domestic women's T20 league. Also, key international players require adequate rest before the Women's T20 Challenge," a BCCI official said to HT.

The Fairbreak tournament will be a six-team event, conceptualized by gender equality will witness over 90 cricketers from 35 countries.

Well-renowned cricketers like Marizanne Kapp, Suzie Bates, Stefanie Taylor and Fatima Sana will be playing alongside cricketers from Bhutan, Brazil and Vanuatu.

Great opportunity for all to support a cause for women empowerment. The cricketers who dont get a chance to play against the top nations too often will get an opportunity to play alongside the best in the World and be the best. https://t.co/8MZbXnwgzn — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) April 6, 2022

Fairbreak is organized by Hong Kong Cricket and was initially launched as the Women's International Cricket League by former Australia captain Lisa Sthalekar and inter-personal best-practice expert Shaun Martyn, with the intention of growing the women's game after the 2013 World Cup.

