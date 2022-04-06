Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj stay in top 10 ICC Women's Player Batting Rankings

The ICC Women's ODI player rankings have been released and there are a considerable number of Indians in the three lists. The expectations were high after India's consistent performances on the international front and the same is shown in the form of individual rankings as well.

🔹 Alyssa Healy rises to the 🔝

🔹 Massive gains for Anya Shrubsole ⬆️

🔹 Nat Sciver dethrones Ellyse Perry 👏



Some big movements in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's Player Rankings for ODIs after the #CWC22 Final 📈



Details 👉 https://t.co/trRr7CRTKm pic.twitter.com/NZbRQeOm35 — ICC (@ICC) April 5, 2022

In the top 10 players in the Batting list, Mithali Raj has gone down by one place from 6th to 7th position with a rating of 686. Smriti Mandhana has gone up by one position from 10th to 9th and stands at a rating of 669 owing to her performances at the world cup and otherwise. There is no place for any other Indian player in a list that is topped by Alyssa Healy of Australia.

In the list of bowlers, Jhulan Goswami retains 5th position with a score of 663. English cricketer Sophie Ecclestone is at no. 1 with a rating of 771. Jhulan Goswami also finds a place in the list of all-rounders with an unchanged rank of 10. Deepti Sharma is the other Indian on the list at an unchanged rank of 7 and a rating of 249.

Quite surprisingly Harmanpreet Kaur did not make it to the top 10 and gained one spot to move to 14th on the list of batters.