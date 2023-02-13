4 uncapped Indian players who hit jackpot in WPL auction

The inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction came to an end on Monday after all five teams chose their pick of players.

While a lot of Indian and overseas international players have gone for big bucks, it will be the uncapped players who have the biggest reasons to celebrate.

Here are four such uncapped Indian players who went much higher (at least by three or more times) than their base prices.

Tanuja Kanwer (Gujarat Giants- 50 L)

The 25-year-old all-rounder went for a massive bid of 50 lakhs, courtesy the Gujarat Giants. Kanwer's base price was just 10 lakhs. Tanuja hails from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, and is a left-handed batter, with the ability to pick up scalps through left arm medium pace bowling.

The youngster will have the likes of Ashleigh Gardner and Deandra Dottin, fellow all-rounders, to learn from at the Giants camp.

Shweta Sehrawat (UP Warriorz- 40 L)

The U-19 World Cup star went for four times her base price of 10 lakhs as UP Warriorz picked up the services of the blistering batter. Still uncapped, although those days seem to be short, Sehrawat had ended the U19 WC as the highest run-scorer.

Will we see the Indian young gun opening for the Warriorz alongside veteran Australian Alyssa Healy? Only time will tell.

Kanika Ahuja (Royal Challengers Bangalore- 35 L)

The young all-rounder, all of 20-years-old, went for more than three times her base price as RCB scooped up the uncapped player to add to their power-packed squad.

While it'll be tough for Ahuja to get game time with the likes of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, and Heather Knight being her teammates, the opportunity alone will be enough for her to stake a claim for her spot in the team.

Minnu Mani (Delhi Capitals- 30 L)

The ﻿23-year-old off-break spinner was bought by her home team Delhi Capitals for three times her base price. She can also contribute important knocks when needed by the team.