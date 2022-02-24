Volleyball
Prime Volleyball League Semifinal LIVE: Ahmedabad Defenders are through to the finals: Scores, Updates, Results
Table-toppers Ahmedabad wins the semifinal against fourth-placed Hyderabad Black Hawks and become the first finalist of PVL 2022.
For the first semifinal match of the Prime Volleyball League 2022, Ahmedabad Defenders and Hyderabad Black Hawks were up against each other.
They won the semifinal match by 3-1, and sealed their spot in the final match.
Defenders, who finished at the top of the table after the group stage, had an upper hand against the Black Hawks, who slipped to the fourth position before the play-off.
The second semifinal match will be played between Kolkata Thunderbolts and Calicut Heroes, tomorrow at 7 pm.
LIVE updates
Live Updates
- 24 Feb 2022 2:53 PM GMT
End of the live blog.
Thank you everyone for tuning in. Will see you tomorrow for another semifinal match tomorrow.
- 24 Feb 2022 2:46 PM GMT
Ahmedabad win the 4th set and are the first PVL FINALISTS!
What a brilliant win! They won the 4th set by 15-12.
- 24 Feb 2022 2:36 PM GMT
A VERY intense match yet again!
The score is 7-all!
- 24 Feb 2022 2:24 PM GMT
Hyderabad Blackhawks win the 3rd Set!
What a comeback from the Black Hawks!
They win the 3rd set by 15-9.
- 24 Feb 2022 2:09 PM GMT
Blackhawks trying to stay alive in the game
Set 3 score is: HBH:5-1 AMD
- 24 Feb 2022 2:02 PM GMT
Ahmedabad Defenders take Set 2 as well!
Defenders win 2nd set by 15-12.
- 24 Feb 2022 1:51 PM GMT
A very intense second set!
Both the teams are levelled at 7-all.