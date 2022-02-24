Log In
Volleyball

Prime Volleyball League Semifinal LIVE: Ahmedabad Defenders are through to the finals: Scores, Updates, Results

Table-toppers Ahmedabad wins the semifinal against fourth-placed Hyderabad Black Hawks and become the first finalist of PVL 2022.

Pro Volleyball League Semifinal-1 (Source: PVL/Twitter)
By

Soumya Bontra

Updated: 2022-02-24T20:23:48+05:30

For the first semifinal match of the Prime Volleyball League 2022, Ahmedabad Defenders and Hyderabad Black Hawks were up against each other.

They won the semifinal match by 3-1, and sealed their spot in the final match.

Defenders, who finished at the top of the table after the group stage, had an upper hand against the Black Hawks, who slipped to the fourth position before the play-off.

The second semifinal match will be played between Kolkata Thunderbolts and Calicut Heroes, tomorrow at 7 pm.

Also Read Prime Volleyball League Play-offs: Teams qualified, in contention, eliminated

Follow all the LIVE updates here...

Live Updates

Volleyball Indian Volleyball 
