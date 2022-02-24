Prime Volleyball League Semifinal LIVE: Ahmedabad Defenders are through to the finals: Scores, Updates, Results

For the first semifinal match of the Prime Volleyball League 2022, Ahmedabad Defenders and Hyderabad Black Hawks were up against each other.

They won the semifinal match by 3-1, and sealed their spot in the final match.

Defenders, who finished at the top of the table after the group stage, had an upper hand against the Black Hawks, who slipped to the fourth position before the play-off.

The second semifinal match will be played between Kolkata Thunderbolts and Calicut Heroes, tomorrow at 7 pm.

