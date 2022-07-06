How Athlete First Foundation plans to support Indian athletes and make a change

The Athlete First Foundation is striving to ensure that Indian athletes get scientific and logistical support as per existing global sporting standards and have their future secured after their sports career draws to an end as well.

In this informative interaction, our co-founder Arshi Yasin caught up with Rishabh Jaiswal, the Managing Director of the foundation, to speak about the initiative in detail and how he aims to help Indian athletes even after sport, when most of them get absorbed by the troubles of obscurity.



On the lookout for selecting self-aware athletes who possess the talent and have been impressive at the National and early international levels, the Athlete First Foundation is eager to make a difference in the Indian sporting ecosystem with this initiative.