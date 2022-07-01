How a 105-year-old 'Super Grandma' ran and broke a World Record for India

All of 105, a 'Super Grandma' from Haryana called Rambai won a gold medal by sprinting in a 100m race in just 45.40 seconds at the National Open Masters Athletics Championships in Vadodara, Gujarat, earlier this month.

Having tasted success and also having shattered the previous record held by 101-year-old Maan Kaur who ran the 100m in 74 seconds, Rambai is ever-energetic and ever-hungry for more medals and intends to even compete abroad.

