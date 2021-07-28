Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tokyo 2020

Where does India stand on the Tokyo Olympics medal table after 5 days?

While everyone knows India’s only taste of the podium in this Olympics so far has come via Mirabai Chanu, where does that exactly put India in the medal table?

2020 Tokyo Olympics India Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting
X
Mirabai Chanu after winning the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics (Source: Reuters)
By

Abhijit Nair

Published: 28 July 2021 12:49 PM GMT

The first five days of the Tokyo Olympics have been action-packed. The world has witnessed some surreal and inspiring moments over the past few days.

From the Philippines winning their first Olympic gold medal, to 13-year-old's dominating Skateboarding, it has been a fun ride.

From retirements due to heatwaves, as well as withdrawals due to mental health concerns, we have seen it all.

As far as India is concerned, the athletes from the country have not really enjoyed as smooth a run as expected. While weightlifter Mirabai Chanu did clinch the country's first medal of the Tokyo Olympics on the very first day, things have not gone as per plan since.

There certainly has been a dearth of medals for India, but there have been valiant performances against some of the best athletes in the world by the country's athletes.

While everyone knows India's only taste of the podium in this Olympics so far has come via Mirabai Chanu, where does that exactly put India in the medal table?

RANK

COUNTRY

GOLD

SILVER

BRONZE

1

China

12

5

9

2

Japan

12

4

5

3

USA

10

11

9

4

ROC

7

8

5

5

Australia

6

1

9

6

Great Britain

5

6

5

7

South Korea

4

2

5

8

Germany

3

2

5

9

France

3

2

3

10

Netherlands

2

6

3

42

India

-

1

-

Note: The medal tally is as of 6:15 pm IST on 28th July 2021.


Tokyo Olympics India at Olympics Mirabai Chanu 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X