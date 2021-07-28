Where does India stand on the Tokyo Olympics medal table after 5 days?

The first five days of the Tokyo Olympics have been action-packed. The world has witnessed some surreal and inspiring moments over the past few days.



From the Philippines winning their first Olympic gold medal, to 13-year-old's dominating Skateboarding, it has been a fun ride.

From retirements due to heatwaves, as well as withdrawals due to mental health concerns, we have seen it all.

As far as India is concerned, the athletes from the country have not really enjoyed as smooth a run as expected. While weightlifter Mirabai Chanu did clinch the country's first medal of the Tokyo Olympics on the very first day, things have not gone as per plan since.

There certainly has been a dearth of medals for India, but there have been valiant performances against some of the best athletes in the world by the country's athletes.

While everyone knows India's only taste of the podium in this Olympics so far has come via Mirabai Chanu, where does that exactly put India in the medal table?

RANK COUNTRY GOLD SILVER BRONZE 1 China 12 5 9 2 Japan 12 4 5 3 USA 10 11 9 4 ROC 7 8 5 5 Australia 6 1 9 6 Great Britain 5 6 5 7 South Korea 4 2 5 8 Germany 3 2 5 9 France 3 2 3 10 Netherlands 2 6 3 42 India - 1 -

Note: The medal tally is as of 6:15 pm IST on 28th July 2021.