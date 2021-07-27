Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Gymnastics
Tokyo Olympics: USA Gymnast Simone Biles withdraws citing 'mental health' concerns from team final
The star gymnast from the USA, Simone Biles, has withdrawn from the team final at the Tokyo Olympics citing 'mental health' concerns.
Simone Biles' Instagram post yesterday did indicate her going through some extra pressure of performing at the Olympics.
It was earlier reported that Biles had withdrawn due to some injuries but the comments from the USA Team coach via NBC Broadcast suggests it was indeed a 'mental health' issue and not any physical injury.
However, the latest media statement by the USA Gymnastics states that the 24-year-old has withdrawn due to 'medical issue'.
More to follow
