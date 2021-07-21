Tokyo 2020
WATCH: Indian athletes train at Tokyo Olympics village before the Games begin
Catch the athletes in action training at the Tokyo Olympics before the big day
The sound of "INDIA INDIA" is going to be chanted soon by millions of sports fans across the country. Years of rigorous training, innumerable comebacks, fighting for glory and high patience level to withhold the pressure will all come down to the Olympics day. The Indian contingent has been working hard from the moment of their arrival and there is no stopping to these talented players. Let's witness their training sessions as they pump hard with the aim of Olympic glory in their eyes at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Vikas Krishna Yadav
One of the boxing gems of India is training hard to land the perfect jabs on his opponents.
The Athletics Champions
Tajinderpal Singh Toor, MP Jabir, and Mohammad Anas are working hard to achieve Olympic glory in Tokyo.
Sajan Prakash
Watch the swimming sensation of India practicing his strokes before the games.
The Spirited Shuttlers
The champ shuttlers training all their moves before playing their group stage matches
The Determined Paddlers
The Indian Paddlers are in action at the Tokyo Olympics training hard to achieve a podium finish
Vishnu Sarvanan - India's Sailing Champ
Watch the talent in sailing from India working tirelessly to give his best at the Tokyo Olympics
Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal in Rowing
Look at the Indian rowers sculling hard to quicken their speed before the games