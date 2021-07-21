WATCH: Indian athletes train at Tokyo Olympics village before the Games begin

The sound of "INDIA INDIA" is going to be chanted soon by millions of sports fans across the country. Years of rigorous training, innumerable comebacks, fighting for glory and high patience level to withhold the pressure will all come down to the Olympics day. The Indian contingent has been working hard from the moment of their arrival and there is no stopping to these talented players. Let's witness their training sessions as they pump hard with the aim of Olympic glory in their eyes at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Vikas Krishna Yadav

One of the boxing gems of India is training hard to land the perfect jabs on his opponents.



The Athletics Champions

Tajinderpal Singh Toor, MP Jabir, and Mohammad Anas are working hard to achieve Olympic glory in Tokyo.



Sajan Prakash

Watch the swimming sensation of India practicing his strokes before the games.

The Spirited Shuttlers

The champ shuttlers training all their moves before playing their group stage matches



The Determined Paddlers

The Indian Paddlers are in action at the Tokyo Olympics training hard to achieve a podium finish

Vishnu Sarvanan - India's Sailing Champ

Watch the talent in sailing from India working tirelessly to give his best at the Tokyo Olympics

Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal in Rowing

Look at the Indian rowers sculling hard to quicken their speed before the games